Community Calendar

January 19

Hunger Awareness Story Time: Stone Soup. January is Hunger Awareness Month. Join the Nashville Public Library’s Hadley Branch for a themed story time and craft session. The story, “Stone Soup,” is a classic folk story about feeding the hungry. This is a meaningful and fun story/event for all ages. Starts at 3:30 pm at the Nashville Public Library, Hadley Park Branch, 1039 28th Avenue, North, Nashville.

January 19 – 22, 2017

The Progressive® Insurance Nashville Boat & Sportshow®, Tennessee’s premier boating event, is coming to Nashville’s Music City Center. It’ will be over 90,000 square feet of boats, accessories, educational opportunities and fun for all ages and experience. LOCATION: Music City Center – Demonbreun St & 5th Ave S, Nashville. Contact: (615) 259-4000.

January 22, 2017

Sumner County Bridal Show. The Sumner County Bridal Show showcases the amazing wedding options available in Sumner County. It will be day to meet vendors who offer services such as flowers, rental equipment, catering, dresses and tuxedos, bridal registry, music, photography, videography, venues, and much more. Lounge in the limos, sit in the tents, taste wedding cakes, sample appetizers, and register to win valuable wedding necessities. Free “Swag Bag” for the first 100 brides at the event. Contact: 615-452-4000. http://www.sumnerbridalshow.com

January 26

Chinese New Year Party. Celebrate the Year of the Fire Chicken with traditional and not-so-traditional snacks and activities. It’s all going down at Nashville Public Library, Bordeaux Branch Library 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville. Starts at 3 pm. ​ ​Contact: (615) 862-5856.

January 31

The Harlem Renaissance the Music & ​Rhythms that Started a Cultural Revolution. ​This documentary looks at the Harlem Renaissance through the music that defined the era. Harlem Renaissance: The Music & Rhythms. LOCATION: Nashville Public Library, Hadley Park Branch. Start time is 11 am.

February 11

Music City Burlesque. This fun and entertaining event features burlesque entertainment from 7 talented ladies who’ve performed at burlesque events, concerts and festivals throughout the country. LOCATION: Marathon Music Works 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville, Show time starts at 9 pm. Must be 18 or over to attend. Contact: 1-877-987-6487.

February 19

Salon@615 Special Edition | Zadie Smith | Swing Time 6:30 pm. Location: Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall, 2100 Belmont Blvd. Nashville. Join acclaimed author Zadie Smith as she discusses her latest book “Swing Time” with the audience.

February 26

A Red Carpet Evening at the Belcourt Theatre: Join film fans on Hollywood’s biggest night to watch on the Belcourt’s big screens! Walk the red carpet, and enjoy a sumptuous spread of food and drink, a fun silent auction, a glamorous VIP lounge—and lots of movie buzz! Your ticket purchases for A Red Carpet Evening support the nonprofit Belcourt Theatre (and are tax-deductible) Event starts at 7 pm. www.belcourt.org