Community Calendar

February 11

Music City Burlesque. This fun and entertaining event features burlesque entertainment from 7 talented ladies who’ve performed at burlesque events, concerts and festivals throughout the country. LOCATION: Marathon Music Works 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville, Show time starts at 9 pm. Must be 18 or over to attend. Contact: 1-877-987-6487.

Researching African-American Family History & Genealogy. Interested in discovering your family’s roots? Join Andrew Jackson’s The Hermitage for a FREE afternoon workshop on genealogy and preservation at The Nashville Public Library! The African-American Historical & Genealogical Society (AAHGS) will be discussing how to get started with your genealogy research and some of the resources available.

Poetry in the Brew. February’s Second Saturday Open Mic Poetry Reading.Located at Portland Brew East, 1921 Eastland Avenue, Nashville. Sign-up at 5:30 pm, Reading starts at 6 pm.

February 18

Poetry & the African American Experience with Frank X Walker. Acclaimed poet Frank X Walker will celebrate Black History Month with Poetry and the African American Experience. During this writing workshop, Mr. Walker will lead attendees through through the interrogation process, sharpening and utilization of the important and necessary tools of empathy, memory, research, and imagination that is so prevalent in African American poetry. There will be a FREE reading by Frank X Walker prior to this event on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 pm at Global Education Center.

February 19

Salon@615 Special Edition | Zadie Smith | Swing Time 6:30 pm. Location: Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall, 2100 Belmont Blvd. Nashville. Join acclaimed author Zadie Smith as she discusses her latest book “Swing Time” with the audience.

February 26

A Red Carpet Evening at the Belcourt Theatre: Join film fans on Hollywood’s biggest night to watch on the Belcourt’s big screens! Walk the red carpet, and enjoy a sumptuous spread of food and drink, a fun silent auction, a glamorous VIP lounge—and lots of movie buzz! Your ticket purchases for A Red Carpet Evening support the nonprofit Belcourt Theatre (and are tax-deductible) Event starts at 7 pm. www.belcourt.org

Jazz on the Move. The Nashville Jazz Workshop, in collaboration with the Frist Center for the Visual Arts, continues with its popular jazz performance and education series, Jazz on the Move. The next installment, “A 100th Birthday Tribute to Dizzy Gillespie,” celebrating Black History Month, presented by Jamey Simmons. Those attending Jazz on the Move at the Frist will be able to visit the Frist’s exhibits free of charge, and will also receive discounted parking. 3 pm. LOCATION: Frist Center For the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway, Contact: (615) 242-5299.

March 2-5

Nashville Lawn & Garden Show. Now in its 28th year, the Nashville Lawn & Garden show is Tennessee’s largest and most popular annual gardening event. More than 18,000 people from around the mid-south region visit the Show each year. The family friendly Show is indoors and is fully handicapped accessible. On-site parking is available and shuttles are provided. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville. http://www.nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com