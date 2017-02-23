Community Calendar

February 26

A Red Carpet Evening at the Belcourt Theatre: Join film fans on Hollywood’s biggest night to watch on the Belcourt’s big screens! Walk the red carpet, and enjoy a sumptuous spread of food and drink, a fun silent auction, a glamorous VIP lounge—and lots of movie buzz! Your ticket purchases for A Red Carpet Evening support the nonprofit Belcourt Theatre (and are tax-deductible) Event starts at 7 pm. www.belcourt.org

Jazz on the Move. The Nashville Jazz Workshop, in collaboration with the Frist Center for the Visual Arts, continues with its popular jazz performance and education series, Jazz on the Move. The next installment, “A 100th Birthday Tribute to Dizzy Gillespie,” celebrating Black History Month, presented by Jamey Simmons. Those attending Jazz on the Move at the Frist will be able to visit the Frist’s exhibits free of charge, and will also receive discounted parking. 3 pm. LOCATION: Frist Center For the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway, Contact: (615) 242-5299.

Vol State will be hosting a Chinese Music and Culture Celebration marking Chinese New Year, from 2:30 until 4:30 pm in the Steinhauer-Rogan-Black (SRB) Humanities Building, first floor. Calligraphy demonstrations, traditional tea ceremonies, poetry, Chinese musical instruments and authentic Chinese cuisine will all be available to the public at no charge. FREE! Contact: (615) 230-3764.

February 28

Come out to see the film “Let Freedom Sing: How Music Inspired the Civil Rights Movement.” For a brief moment in time, a few daring, innovative musicians stood at the crossroads of a revolution in music and culture. Across one of the most turbulent periods in American history. (Unrated. 2009) 90 minutes. Movie starts from 11 am- 1 pm. Location: Hadley Park Public Library. Contact: Hadley Park (615) 862-5865.

March 2-5

Nashville Lawn & Garden Show. Now in its 28th year, the Nashville Lawn & Garden show is Tennessee’s largest and most popular annual gardening event. More than 18,000 people from around the mid-south region visit the Show each year. The family friendly Show is indoors and is fully handicapped accessible. On-site parking is available and shuttles are provided. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville. http://www.nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com

March 3

The Art of Special Effects Makeup: An Interactive Workshop with “Face Off” Artists. The Art of Special Effects Makeup will be presented by NECAT (Nashville Education, Community, and Arts Television) and TPAC InsideOut Special effects makeup artists from the SyFy channel’s hit show Face Off will do demonstrations and take your questions about techniques, tools, tips, prosthetics, and products throughout this three-hour interactive. Starts at 1 pm. LOCATION: TPAC – James K. Polk Theater -505 Deaderick Street Nashville, Contact: (615) 782-4040.

March 9

Southern Word Grand Slam Davidson County Semi-Finals: Listen to some of the area’s top youth poets, emcees, and spoken word artists compete for top lyrical honors, a chance to appear at the statewide finals. Regional winners will have a chance to compete this summer at the Brave New Voices Poetry Slam in San Francisco. Attendees must register online for a ticket to RSVP a spot. Free Admission, space limited. Must have a ticket to get in! Please be at the event by 4:50pm to claim your seat or you will lose your spot. Register for tickets at: http://www.southernword.org/registration LOCATION: Frist Center for the Visual Arts 919 Broadway, Nashville, starts at 5 pm.