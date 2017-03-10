Community Calendar

March 10

The Triple Sip, a Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Tasting benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, is taking place at Nashville Farmer’s Market. This event will feature an impressive selection of craft beer, wine, and spirits for tasting, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live jazz music and a unique silent auction with jewelry, artwork, trips, dinners and then some. 6-9 pm, Contact: (615) 343-4000.

March 14

NPT hosts a free Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of Newtown, a film about the aftermath of the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with Keith King, Community Relations Manager, Alive Hospice; Beth Joslin Roth, executive director of Safe Tennessee Project with NPT’s LaTonya Turner as moderator. LOCATION: Nashville Public Library, Main Library Downtown. FREE event that starts from 5:30-8 pm.

March 18

‘Songs Through Sign.’ The Metro Parks’ disABILITIES program will be performing ‘Songs Through Sign’ at Father Ryan High School. This performance and Gala will feature participants from the disabilities program as they showcase their talents through music, drama, and magic. LOCATION: Father Ryan High School – 700 Norwood Drive, Nashville. Contact: (615) 596-4101.

March 20

It’s the return of Drumline Live to Music City! This international touring sensation returns to Music City for another night of original compositions and top 40 songs in colorfully choreographed routines, with drum riffs and cadences that will have you out of your seat and dancing all night long. LOCATION: Schermerhorn Symphony Center One Symphony Place, Nashville, TN 37201. Show time starts at 7:30.

March 23 – April 15

A Raisin in the Sun. Former Tennessee Titan Eddie George will star as ‘Walter Lee’ in the classic production A Raisin in the Sun, .at TPAC – Andrew Johnson Theater. https://nashvillerep.org/

March 24 – April 1

Vol State Students Present the Musical “Fame.” Vol State Students Present the Musical “Fame,’ based on the hit TV series and film. $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds go to fund student scholarships. LOCATION: Wemyss Auditorium, Caudill Hall, Vol State 1480 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. https://www.volstate.edu

March 26

Nashville Chili Festival is on its way! At this festival, there is a flavor of chili for every taste: meaty, veggie, vegan, gluten free, etc. Live music, entertainment, expert chili judges, beer, and your ticket supports your local community change organizations. Contact: (615) 515-8619. Tickets info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nashville-chili-festival-tickets-29613650225?aff=affiliate1