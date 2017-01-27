Community Calendar Week of January 26, 2017

January 26

Chinese New Year Party. Celebrate the Year of the Fire Chicken with traditional and not-so-traditional snacks and activities. It’s all going down at Nashville Public Library, Bordeaux Branch Library 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville. Starts at 3 pm. ​ ​Contact: (615) 862-5856.

January 29

Enchanted Brides Bridal Show. Visit with photographers, florists, wedding planners, cake designers and more who can help you create your dream event. See the latest in bridal and tuxedo designs at our fashion shows at the gorgeous Hutton Hotel. Use code freetickets to get free admission for the bride and groom. LOCATION: Hutton Hotel 1808 West End Avenue Nashville, 1-4 pm, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enchanted-brides-bridal-show-tickets-28456930445 Contact: (615) 297-7980.

January 31

The Harlem Renaissance the Music & ​Rhythms that Started a Cultural Revolution. ​This documentary looks at the Harlem Renaissance through the music that defined the era. Harlem Renaissance: The Music & Rhythms. LOCATION: Nashville Public Library, Hadley Park Branch. Start time is 11 am.

Frame Drum Sound Circle: Your voice and heartbeat are needed in the Great Symphony of Life. Come play with the power of sound and express your unique rhythms in a fun, easy, supportive circle. Whether strangers, old friends, or recent connections, we’ll gather in community to heal through sound, beat, and song. We all know how to do it; we just need a safe place to explore and remember. You will be altered in meaningful and memorable ways. Tuesdays, January 31; February 21; March 21, 7-8:30 pm.

February 2

RACE: Jesse Owens’ quest to become the greatest track and field athlete in history thrusts him onto the world stage of the 1936 Olympics, where he faces off against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy. Rated PG-13. 134 min. 2016. Nashville Public Library, Bordeaux Branch Library 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville.

February 4

Fashion for a Fraction. Bringing Nashville’s best designer boutiques together under one roof where fashionistas and bargain hunters alike can take home deeply-discounted apparel, handbags, jewelry, accessories and much more. Ten percent of proceeds from this savvy chic shopping event benefits The American Heart Association. 10 am-2 pm.

February 11

Music City Burlesque. This fun and entertaining event features burlesque entertainment from 7 talented ladies who’ve performed at burlesque events, concerts and festivals throughout the country. LOCATION: Marathon Music Works 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville, Show time starts at 9 pm. Must be 18 or over to attend. Contact: 1-877-987-6487.

February 19

Salon@615 Special Edition | Zadie Smith | Swing Time 6:30 pm. Location: Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall, 2100 Belmont Blvd. Nashville. Join acclaimed author Zadie Smith as she discusses her latest book “Swing Time” with the audience.