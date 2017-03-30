Community Calendar

March 31 – April 8

The Destiny Theatre Experience will present Dael Orlandersmith’s “Yellowman” at the Darkhorse Theater, as a part of the company’s 10th anniversary season. The Darkhorse is located at 4610 Charlotte Ave., Nashville.

April 1

NPT’s Big Yellow Bird Bash. It’s a stylish night of dancing and fun to support Nashville Public Television’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Big Yellow Bird Bash attendees are encouraged to dress in yellow attire – from formal to spirited ‒ for an evening of dancing; light bites and cocktails; and a silent auction. LOCATION: Houston Station 434 Houston St., Nashville from 7-10 pm. Contact: (615) 259-9325.

April 3-9

Fisk University to Host 88TH Annual Spring Arts Festival. Fisk University will host the 88th annual Spring Arts Festival, Themed “Fisk and the Arts: Journey through the Decades”, the festival will showcase the current artistic contributions of students, faculty, and staff, along with a student film festival showcase. Get the complete scheduled at: https://www.fisk.edu/articles/fisk-university-to-host-88th-annual-spring-arts-festival Contact: (615) 329-8672.

April 6

“Display LIVE: An Usher & Aaliyah Tribute Showcase.” Join us for a great night as a group of Nashville-based singers, dancers and musicians put on amazing performances to celebrate two larger than life entertainment icons!! “Display LIVE: an Usher & Aaliyah Tribute Showcase. Show time starts at 8pm at the Massey Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Belmont University’s campus.

April 8

The 2017 Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, includes Japanese music/dance, martial arts demonstrations, arts & crafts, anime merchandise, cultural lectures and exhibits, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, Japanese cuisine, speical menus from Nashville’s favorite food trucks, 9 am-5 pm. LOCATION: Public Sq. Park,1 Public Square, Nashville. Contact: (615) 663-6060.

April 12: Vanderbilt University International Lens and the Center for Latin American Studies present Ixcanul (2015). The film illustrates the larger social issues confronting Guatemala’s indigenous people caught between rural and contemporary urban lifeways. The film was Guatemala’s first-ever entry into the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar (2015). TIME—7:30 to 9:30…LOCATION: Vanderbilt University – Sarratt Cinema 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Sarratt Student Center. For parking maps and additional information visit http://www.vanderbilt.edu/internationallens/parking-map/ or call (615) 322-6400. FREE ADMISSION.

April 13–Music for Seniors Free Daytime Concert Series | Soul Choir. There will be plenty of foot stomping, hand clapping and the making of good old fashion gospel, R&B and soul music, when the super group Soul Choir will be in concert. Soul Choir has shared the bill with, or sung behind artists as Allison Krauss, Wynonna, Jason Crabb, Ricky Skaggs, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, , CeCe Winans, Bill Gaither, Jordin Sparks, Melinda Doolittle, and others. LOCATION: Z. Alexander Looby Theater 2301 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN 37228. TIME: 10:30 – 11:30am. Contact: (615) 330-1937.