Community Calendar

March 23 – April 15

A Raisin in the Sun. Former Tennessee Titan Eddie George will star as ‘Walter Lee’ in the classic production A Raisin in the Sun, .at TPAC – Andrew Johnson Theater. https://nashvillerep.org/

March 24 – April 1

Vol State Students Present the Musical “Fame.” Vol State Students Present the Musical “Fame,’ based on the hit TV series and film. $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds go to fund student scholarships. LOCATION: Wemyss Auditorium, Caudill Hall, Vol State 1480 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. https://www.volstate.edu

March 26

The 5th Annual Nashville Chili Festival. Taste nearly 30 chili recipes, including some vegetarian and vegan options, then vote on your favorite chili. Is it creativity you crave or are you a chili traditionalist? Get the answer. noon-3 PM. LOCATION: The Basement East 917 Woodland St., Nashville, Contact: (615) 515-8619.

March 26 – 27

AUDITIONS! The Circle Players will hold open auditions for the musical “Saturday Night Fever.” Audition information can be found at http://www.circleplayers.net/auditions

March 31 – April 8

The Destiny Theatre Experience will present Dael Orlandersmith’s “Yellowman” at the Darkhorse Theater, as a part of the company’s 10th anniversary season. The Darkhorse is located at 4610 Charlotte Ave., Nashville.

April 1

NPT’s Big Yellow Bird Bash. It’s a stylish night of dancing and fun to support Nashville Public Television’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Big Yellow Bird Bash attendees are encouraged to dress in yellow attire – from formal to spirited ‒ for an evening of dancing; light bites and cocktails; and a silent auction. LOCATION: Houston Station 434 Houston St., Nashville from 7-10 pm. Contact: (615) 259-9325.

April 6

“Display LIVE: An Usher & Aaliyah Tribute Showcase.” Join us for a great night as a group of Nashville-based singers, dancers and musicians put on amazing performances to celebrate two larger than life entertainment icons!! “Display LIVE: an Usher & Aaliyah Tribute Showcase. Show time starts at 8pm at the Massey Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Belmont University’s campus.