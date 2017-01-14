Community Calendar January 2017

January 18

In commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, Belmont University will have a series of events during the month of January. One will feature Chapel Speaker: Dr. Marla Frederick speaking on “Dreams Deferred: Race and Faith Post Obama.” LOCATION: Belmont Univ. Chapel at 10am. 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville. Contact – 615-460-6000.

January 18 -26

“Young People’s Concerts: Grades 3-4: Dancing through the Centuries.” This event is a great way to introduce young kids to classical music, from Haydn to Bizet and more. The content of each concert is geared toward a specific grade level (K-2, 3-4, 5-8 and 9-12), and meets all state and local academic standards. Free Admission/K-12 Students. Contact: (615) 687-6400.

January 19

Hunger Awareness Story Time: Stone Soup. January is Hunger Awareness Month. Join the Nashville Public Library’s Hadley Branch for a themed story time and craft session. The story, “Stone Soup,” is a classic folk story about feeding the hungry. This is a meaningful and fun story/event for all ages. Starts at 3:30 pm at the Nashville Public Library, Hadley Park Branch, 1039 28th Avenue, North, Nashville.

January 19 – 22, 2017

The Progressive® Insurance Nashville Boat & Sportshow®, Tennessee’s premier boating event, is coming to Nashville’s Music City Center. It’ will be over 90,000 square feet of boats, accessories, educational opportunities and fun for all ages and experience. LOCATION: Music City Center – Demonbreun St & 5th Ave S, Nashville. Contact: (615) 259-4000.

January 22, 2017

Sumner County Bridal Show. The Sumner County Bridal Show showcases the amazing wedding options available in Sumner County. It will be day to meet vendors who offer services such as flowers, rental equipment, catering, dresses and tuxedos, bridal registry, music, photography, videography, venues, and much more. Lounge in the limos, sit in the tents, taste wedding cakes, sample appetizers, and register to win valuable wedding necessities. Free “Swag Bag” for the first 100 brides at the event. Contact: 615-452-4000. http://www.sumnerbridalshow.com