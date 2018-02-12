Discovery Center to host ‘Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2018—The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring announced it will host the 5th annual Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands, a unique tasting event featuring fine wines and whiskeys, presented by Charlie Patel and Stones River Total Beverages, on Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.explorethedc.org/wine. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands features more than 150 exceptional local and crafted wines, fine whiskies and spirits provided by Stones River Total Beverages. Guests can visit multiple stations throughout the museum with experts providing details about each wine, along with a mark-your-favorite drink guide, and a sample of hors d’oeuvres.

“We’re excited to be hosting our 5th annual wine-tasting event, which is expanding into whiskeys as well,” said Tara MacDougall, Discovery Center CEO. “We are especially grateful to supporters and business owners like Charlie Patel and Stones River Total Beverages, who keep coming back year after year to ensure our community continues to benefit from our mission of ‘engaging curious minds to fuel the future.’”

Tickets are available in advance for $35 per person, or $40 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $15 per person. Proceeds benefit the Discovery Center.

The Discovery Center will close early at 2 p.m. on March 2 to prepare for the event.

Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands is presented by Charlie Patel and Stones River Total Beverages and sponsored in part by Franklin Synergy Bank.