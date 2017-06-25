Discovery Center Offers ‘After Dark’ Pirate Adventure

Murfreesboro, TN — Avast, ye mateys! The Discovery Center invites adult swashbucklers to join Captain Jack’s crew and set sail for a grand adventure during “Discovery After Dark: The Pirate Code” on Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.explorethedc.org/discoveryafterdark and include three drink vouchers. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Along with full access to the Center’s exhibits, the event features a costume contest and these high seas activities:

Set Sail: Every Captain needs a ship! Build your own pirate ship and test it in the training bay. Can your vessel withstand treacherous winds and rough waters? Is it as fast as the Black Pearl or will it reside in Davy Jones’ Locker?

Spyglass: No pirate can find treasure without a spyglass. Construct your own spyglass to take home and find the cursed treasure.

Across the Bow: Man the cannons and take aim at the Flying Dutchman. Use physics and math to calculate the best approach for firing your cannon at the target for maximum damage. You only get three shots. But remember, dead men tell no tales.

Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Discovery After Dark adult nights at the Discovery Center are a chance for the 21+ crowd to be a kid at heart and dive into some science. Most events are inspired by a pop culture theme with related hands-on activities (subject to change). Three drink vouchers are included with the purchase of one event ticket.

Proceeds for the event benefit the Discovery Center.