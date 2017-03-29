Join The Comic Book Battle Of The Ages At Next Way Late Play Date

Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2017—From high-tech gadgetry to incredible super powers, Adventure Science Center’s next after-hours Way Late Play Date will pit two powerhouses of the comic book world – Marvel Comics and DC Comics – against one another.

Every few months, the Science Center opens from 6:30 to 10 p.m. for a night of adults-only science exploration that features an exciting pop culture theme with fun hands-on science activities and demonstrations. Proceeds from the event support Adventure Science Center’s interactive exhibits and hands-on science experiences.

Tickets are $35 for not-yet-members, $25 for Adventure Science Center members, and include admission to all exhibits and activities, three beverage tickets that can be used for beer from local breweries Mayday and New Heights, wine and soft drinks, a planetarium show, and a souvenir cup. Tickets are available at www.adventuresci.org/waylate.



Educational Activities:

AMAZING ARACHNIDS

Explore how arachnids have influenced the crime-fighting universe, meet Garth – Adventure Science Center’s pink toe tarantula, and discover how studying spider webs has advanced nanotechnology.

WICKED SUPERPLANTS

Discover how the plant world is pretty good at fending for itself while comparing the superpowers of some botany-inspired characters.

FLAME ON

Toss around some real handheld fireballs while considering what might happen in a Marvel vs DC firefight.

GADGETS & SELF-MADE SUPERHUMANS

Check out some of the real-science super gadgets, like high-powered lasers, sonar and electromagnets, that can turn an ordinary person into a superhero.

FIRE & ICE: SUPERPOWERS THAT BURN AND FREEZE (live science demonstration)

In this 15-minute demonstration, Adventure Science Center will bring some incredible superpowers to life while showcasing experiments involving liquid nitrogen and fire.

In addition to the educational activities, Way Late Play Date attendees will have the opportunity to see a special show in the Sudekum Planetarium, participate in a costume contest with Hypericon, and enjoy other special activities with the Science Center’s community partners.

For an additional cost, guests can purchase food from Hibachi 4 Hire and Steaming Goat Food Truck, and make their own souvenir Way Late Play Date t-shirt with Hip Hues.

Way Late Play Date events typically sell out ahead of time, so people interested in attending shouldn’t delay in getting their tickets!

Must be 21 or older to attend. Valid photo ID required at the door. Tickets are non-refundable. Printing Sponsor: Minuteman Press; Brewery Partners: Mayday Brewery and New Heights Brewing Company; Entertainment Partner: Hypericon; Community Partners: Cosplay Collective, The Escape Game, Hibachi 4 Hire, Hip Hues, Make Nashville, Parnassus Books, The Rabbit Hole VR, and Steaming Goat. Program subject to change.