Special effects artists from Syfy’s ‘Face Off’ return to TPAC for makeup workshop March 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Performing Arts Center and NECAT (Nashville Education, Community, and Arts Television) invite you inside the exciting world of special effects makeup with Rick Prince, Rashaad Santiago, Chloe Sens, and Tate Steinsiek – celebrated artists from “Face Off,” the Syfy Channel’s hit special effects show – at “The Art of Special Effects Makeup: An Interactive Workshop” in TPAC’s James K. Polk Theater on Saturday, March 4, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Tickets are $30 and on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Discounts are available for students and groups of 10 or more.

Prince, featured in Season Five of “Face Off” and a NECAT artist-in-residence, will emcee the workshop while fellow artists Sens, Steinsiek, and Santiago, who have numerous film and television credits between them, transform special guests into colorful characters and creatures before your eyes. As you watch them in action during the three-hour workshop, you’ll have a chance to ask questions and learn about what goes into creating aliens, zombies, superheroes, monsters, and other creatures for theatre and the big screen.

Click here for a recap and photos of last year’s workshop.

Click here for photos of the artists.

Artists will work simultaneously on their models on stage, while NECAT cameras project close-ups on a large screen. The family-friendly experience includes opportunities for audience members to take photographs with the celebrity makeup artists and their creations after the workshop.

The workshop is presented as part of TPAC InsideOut which offers an annual series of programs for adults and families, taking the public behind the scenes of the performing arts.

Syfy’s “Face Off” is a competition/elimination series in which special effects make-up artists participate in elaborate challenges for a grand prize and the honor of being Hollywood’s next great effects artist. Season Eleven of “Face Off” premieres Jan. 24.

If you go:

“The Art of Special Effects Makeup: An Interactive Workshop”

Saturday, March 4, 2017

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

TPAC’s James K. Polk Theater

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040

About the artists

Rick Prince is an award-winning professional makeup artist featured on Season Five of the Syfy’s “Face Off.” Based in Nashville, Prince has created animatronic characters for more than 17 years for major theme parks and clients including Hasbro’s Transformers Universe, Disney, Universal Studios, Dollywood, and Busch Gardens. In 2013, Prince led a team of artists as the SFX Coordinator of the nationally recognized Nashville Nightmare. His company, Malice In Mind FX Laboratory, creates live interactive art such as the Prowl mobile suit for Transformers Universe, full zombie makeups for the annual Nashville Zombie Walk, high-concept artwork and designs for clients like Cee-Lo and Call of Duty, special makeup effects for film and television, and live show set ups for conventions.

Rashaad Santiago is the winner of Season Six of Syfy’s “Face Off.” Kind-hearted, self-motivated and driven – and with his father’s support as inspiration – Santiago combats any adversity through his artwork. As a self-taught makeup artist, he gained expertise in sculpting, molding and application. He’s inspired by Stan Winston because of his work on “Jurassic Park” and “Predator.” He feels that he works most efficiently in a relaxed environment, and he enjoys doing celebrity impressions during free-time to lighten the mood. He plans to open his own effects shop where he can create and teach the art of makeup. Follow Santiago on Twitter @r1a2s3.

Chloe Sens, featured on Season Six of Syfy’s “Face Off,” was raised by a family of talented artists in Austin, Texas, who encouraged her artistic passions. Upon graduating high school and being awarded culinary student of the year, Sens pursued a career in baking and pastry arts. After being the executive pastry chef in one of Austin’s oldest bakeries, Sens realized that what she loved was really the art of large cake design and decoration. Shortly after, she was introduced to special effects makeup and started watching Stan Winston School videos and practicing the craft. Sens burst onto the scene in 2012 when she won both the Son of Monsterpalooza “Monster Makeup Throwdown” and a scholarship to Cinema Makeup School. Sens built a female gill man that won first place at Monsterpalooza and earned her a scholarship to the school. It was there that she met her biggest mentors — Mike Spatola, Don Lanning, and Lee Joyner. Follow Sens on Twitter @BeautyEFX.

Tate Steinsiek is known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012), “Piranhaconda” (2012) and “Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014).” An artist on Season One and Season Five of Syfy’s “Face Off,” Steinsiek was born in a small farming community near Tulsa, Okla. With an artist mother and a boxer father, he was torn between two worlds and developed a bit of a split personality – “Tate,” who was encouraged to express his ideas and feelings through art, and “Bubba,” a lean mean fighting machine who was trained as a competitive fighter. As a child, while unsuspectingly watching Rick Baker’s special feature on “Thriller” and “American Werewolf in London,” Steinsiek found a new calling in Special FX Makeup. He moved to New York in 2002 to start his own Special FX Company. In 2003, his company, Ill Willed Productions, began providing SFX Makeup prosthetic application and prop fabrication to a client roster including The Jim Henson Company, DreamWorks, NBC, HBO, Xbox and more. In 2006, Steinsiek was featured on the Reality Series “Making it Big” and won the competition in the FX Challenge episode. Follow Tate on Twitter @illwilledfx.

NECAT teaches the public how to make television shows, welcomes them as members to use the studio and equipment, and broadcasts the shows they create on one of their three channels: arts, education, or public access. Find out more at NECATnetwork.org or by calling (615) 354-1273.

Institutional sponsors for TPAC include Nissan North America and Coca-Cola. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. TPAC reminds ticket buyers that the only official place to buy tickets online is TPAC.org.