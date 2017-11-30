Stratford STEM Magnet High School’s Annual Battle of the Bands

This weekend, in Nashville, over 120 students will march into the gym at Stratford High school to witness some of the greatest student musicians in Nashville/Davidson County. The Stratford STEM Magnet High School under Executive Principal Dr. Michael Steele, boasts some of the county’s best student musicians. Under the leadership of Band Director William Jackson, the band program has grown, providing instruction, growth, and for some students, college scholarship opportunities.

Before heading into a game day or a pep rally or even a band battle, Mr. Jackson offers inspirational words of wisdom, encouraging his students to be their best and to play their best. Mr. Jackson has transformed this band, almost doubling its size since taking over only 2 years ago, making music in the school relevant once again.

Mr. Jackson attracts new kids to the program just about every time he leads the band into the community, performing for the Nashville Heart Walk, The Dept. of Juvenile Justice, and even for Mayor Meagan Barry.

Music isn’t just a part of the local culture; it’s a lifeline for kids trying to survive poverty, crime and urban neglect. Across Nashville, every afternoon, marching bands save lives. They keep kids off the street, give them a reason to come to school, and even get them into college.

So Nashville, GET READY!!!!!!

The Stratford STEM Magnet High School Marching Legion will host its annual Battle of the Bands on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Stratford High School located at 1800 Stratford Avenue in Nashville, TN. The Marching Legion will go head to head against their biggest rival in Nashville, Hunters Lane High School.

This will be an event like none other hosted in the area. There will be prizes, dancing, bands battling, and a special guest appearance by Nashville’s own recording artist 615 Exclusive!

This is an event that you don’t want to miss!

Battle of the Bands 2017

Saturday, December 2, 2017

1800 Stratford Avenue, Nashville, TN

6:00PM

Inside the High School Gym

Doors open at 5:30pm.

Tickets

Tickets $10 (Available at the door)

Children under 5yrs admitted free.