Famous Names Who Passed in 2017

It’s the end of the old year and the dawn of a new one. Unfortunately, it’s also that time of year when the world remembers famous names of those who passed away this year. Below are just a few of the famous names and faces who will not be with us in the New Year:

1. Della Reese – Singer/actress of film/tv/music best known on “Touched by an Angel”

2. Mary Tyler Moore – iconic actress best known for roles on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show

3. Mike Connors – known for playing TV’s “Mannix” R

4. Chuck Berry – Rock N’Roll pioneer and legend

5. Robert Guillaume – Actor best known for role in hit sitcom “Benson”

6. David Cassidy – 70’s teen idol actor/singer

7. Hugh Hefner – Playboy magazine founder

8. Fats Domino – Rock N’ Roll music legend

9. Jim Nabors – Singer/actor best known for his role as “Gomer Pyle”

10. Adam West – Best known for starring as Batman on the 60’s hit TV show of the same name

11. Don Rickles – Iconic legendary comedian/actor

12. Monty Hall – TV game show of “Let’s Make a Deal”

13. Jerry Lewis – Actor/comedian and philanthropist

14. Mel Tillis – Country music star legend

15. Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka – Wrestling star

16. Roger Moore – Starred in several James Bond

17. Greg Allman – Frontman for rock band The Allman Brothers

18. Tom Petty – Rock music legend

19. Cuba Gooding, Sr. – Lead singer of The Main Ingredient and dad of Oscar winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

20. Simeon Booker – Age 99, for 50 years was Washington bureau chief for Jet and Ebony magazines.