La La Lands Record 14 Academy Award Nominations

After winning a record number of Golden Globes, it’s no surprise that La La Land might garner a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. Damien Chazelle’s enchanting homage to the Hollywood musical is up for Academy Awards in the Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor (Ryan Gosling), Lead Actress (Emma Stone), Song, Original Screenplay, Original Score and other categories.
The Academy also embraced diversity this year, nominating 7 actors of color: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for Fences, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, Ruth Negga for Loving and Dev Patel for Lion. Moonlight, the Golden Globe-winning Best Drama about growing up gay in the ‘hood, landed 8 nominations in all, including Barry Jenkins’ for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Perennial nominee Meryl Streep made history with her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins, and director Ava DuVernay, overlooked by Oscar for Selma a year ago, was recognized this time around in the Best Documentary category for 13th. The Academy Awards are set to air live on ABC-TV on Sunday, February 26th at 8:30 pm ET. The show will be staged at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Complete List of Academy Award Nominations
Best Picture
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel, “Lion”
Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, “Fences”
Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”
Animated Feature
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“The Red Turtle”
“Zootopia”
Animated Short
“Blind Vaysha”
“Borrowed Time”
“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
“Pearl”
“Piper”
Adapted Screenplay
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
Original Screenplay
“20th Century Women”
“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“The Lobster”
“Manchester by the Sea”
Cinematography
“Arrival”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”
Best Documentary Feature
“13th”
“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life, Animated”
“O.J.: Made in America”
Best Documentary Short Subject
“4.1 Miles”
“Extremist”
“Joe’s Violin”
“Watani: My Homeland”
“The White Helmets”
Best Live-Action Short Film
“Ennemis Interieurs”
“La Femme et le TGV”
“Silent Nights”
“Sing”
“Timecode”
Best Foreign Language Film
“A Man Called Ove”
“Land of Mine”
“Tanna”
“The Salesman”
“Toni Erdmann”
Film Editing
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“Moonlight”
Sound Editing
“Arrival”
“Deep Water Horizon”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Sully”
Sound Mixing
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Rogue One”
“13 Hours”
Production Design
“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail Caesar!”
“La La Land”
“Passengers”
Original Score
“Jackie”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Passengers”
Original Song
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), “La La Land”
Can’t Stop the Feeling!, “Trolls”
City of Stars, “La La Land”
The Empty Chair, “Jim: The James Foley Story”
How Far I’ll Go, “Moana”
Makeup and Hair
“A Man Called Ove”
“Star Trek Beyond”
“Suicide Squad”
Costume Design
“Allied”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“Jackie”
“La La Land”
Visual Effects
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“Jungle Book”
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”