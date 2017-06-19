Legendary Director, Bill Duke, Presents World Premiere Screening Of Controversial New Film, “Created Equal,” At #abff2017

"Created Equal" chosen as an official selection of the American Black Film Festival. Presents intimate screening with filmmakers, cast and features a thought-provoking Q&A.

(ATLANTA, GA) June 19, 2017 : It’s a wrap! #ABFF2017 was full of activity that kept festival-goers engaged, inspired and motivated to achieve dreams through a programming line-up chock full of workshops, master classes, red carpet experiences, screening events and more! It’s a wrap!was full of activity that kept festival-goers engaged, inspired and motivated to achieve dreams through a programming line-up chock full of workshops, master classes, red carpet experiences, screening events and more!

CREATED EQUAL – an independently produced legal thriller directed by legendary Hollywood actor/director, Bill Duke. Held on Thursday, June 15 at the MB Cinematheque (1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL), Duke was joined by the film’s producer, Thada Catalon (T-Cat Films); and cast members – double Emmy Award-winning actor, GregAlan Williams (Greenleaf); actor Yohance Myles (Shots Fired) and young actress, Camryn Jones. Both filmmakers and cast participated in a thought-provoking and engaging post-screening Q&A that explored the film’s themes, its global impact and its expectations for social equality. One such screening event included the “World Premiere” of– an independently produced legal thriller directed by legendary Hollywood actor/director,. Held on Thursday, June 15 at the(1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL), Duke was joined by the film’s producer,(T-Cat Films); and cast members – double Emmy Award-winning actor,(Greenleaf); actor(Shots Fired) and young actress,. Both filmmakers and cast participated in a thought-provoking and engaging post-screening Q&A that explored the film’s themes, its global impact and its expectations for social equality.

VIEW PICS FROM THE FULL 2-DAY #ABFF2017 EXPERIENCE HERE: https://cnbettermedia.pixieset.com/abff-day1/ https://cnbettermedia.pixieset.com/abff-day2/ (Photo Credit: Candace Ledbetter) Created Equal tells the story of Alejandra “Allie” Batista (Edy Ganem), a nun who is desperate to become a priest in the Catholic Church. She turns to Thomas Reilly (Aaron Tveit), a successful lawyer who files suit against the Archdiocese of New Orleans for sex discrimination without justifiable cause. As Allie’s case starts to make national headlines, both she and Tommy face serious backlash from the people in their lives. The trial unfolds and an extremist concocts a plot to stop the heresy against the church by attacking Alejandra and threatening to kill her if she doesn’t back off. The film also stars Broadway actor and singer Aaron Tveit (Grease Live!) Latina actress Edy Ganem (Devious Maids) and veteran actor Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire), who did not attend, but showed their support of their cast members at the ABFF premiere on social media.