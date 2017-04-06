Community Calendar

April 3-9

Fisk University to Host 88TH Annual Spring Arts Festival. Fisk University will host the 88th annual Spring Arts Festival, Themed “Fisk and the Arts: Journey through the Decades”, the festival will showcase the current artistic contributions of students, faculty, and staff, along with a student film festival showcase. Get the complete scheduled at: https://www.fisk.edu/articles/fisk-university-to-host-88th-annual-spring-arts-festival Contact: (615) 329-8672.

April 6

“Display LIVE: An Usher & Aaliyah Tribute Showcase.” Join us for a great night as a group of Nashville-based singers, dancers and musicians put on amazing performances to celebrate two larger than life entertainment icons!! “Display LIVE: an Usher & Aaliyah Tribute Showcase. Show time starts at 8 pm at the Massey Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Belmont University’s campus.

April 12

Vanderbilt University International Lens and the Center for Latin American Studies present Ixcanul (2015). The film illustrates the larger social issues confronting Guatemala’s indigenous people caught between rural and contemporary urban lifeways. The film was Guatemala’s first-ever entry into the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar (2015). TIME: 7:30 to 9:30 pm. LOCATION: Vanderbilt University – Sarratt Cinema 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Sarratt Student Center. For parking maps and additional information visit http://www.vanderbilt.edu/internationallens/parking-map/ or call (615) 322-6400. Free admission.

April 13

Music for Seniors Free Daytime Concert Series | Soul Choir. There will be plenty of foot stomping, hand clapping and the making of good old fashion gospel, R&B and soul music, when the super group Soul Choir will be in concert. Soul Choir has shared the bill with, or sung behind artists as Allison Krauss, Wynonna, Jason Crabb, Ricky Skaggs, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, Bill Gaither, Jordin Sparks, Melinda Doolittle, and others. LOCATION: Z. Alexander Looby Theater, 2301 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. TIME: 10:30-11:30 am. Contact: (615) 330-1937.

April 25

Southern Word Grand Slam Individuals Poetry Finals. Join us as the region’s top high school poets, emcees, and spoken word artists compete for top lyrical honors and a chance to compete in the national teen slam festival. Discretion is advised as parents may deem some material inappropriate for young children. TIME: 7-10 pm LOCATION: Tennessee State University, 3500 John A. Merritt Boulevard, Nashville.

April 27

Fisk University, the Tennessee Tribune and The Hurd Agency, will present: “FISK & FILM A Scholarship Fundraiser.” There will be an Exclusive viewing of the new documentary film “TELL THEM WE ARE RISING” by award winning documentarian Stanley Nelson at the Belcourt Theatre, 2102 Belcourt Ave. Nashville. A reception starts at 6:30 pm, Movie at 7:30 pm. Q&A session hosted by NewsChannel 5’s Vicki Yates follows immediately after the movie with filmmaker Stanley Nelson and Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president UNCF. Tickets: $150 ($100 is Tax Deductible) RSVP BY THURSDAY APRIL 20th by calling 615-329-8530 or email JFisher@fisk.edu