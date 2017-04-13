Community Calendar

NOW – May 1

Student Show: Art Imitates Life. This is an exhibition curated by Fisk University students featuring works by Fisk University students. LOCATION: Fisk University – The Aaron Douglas Gallery – 1000 17th Ave North, Fisk University Campus / 3rd Floor of the John Hope and Aurelia Franklin Library, Nashville, TN 37208. TIME: 10 am-4 pm. CONTACT: Contact: (615) 329-8685. Free Admission.

April 14 -16

Middle Tennessee Anime Convention (MTAC) 2017. It’s an annual cultural convention celebrating the best of anime, manga, gaming, relevant popular arts, and Asian culture. The Analog Gaming room will feature several games and tournaments, including Magic: the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon, and games run by Pathfinder Society, as well as MTAC’s library of over 100 games! LOCATION: Sheraton Music City Hotel 777 McGavock Pike, Nashville. Registration at: http://mtac.net

APRIL 15

Eggstravaganzoo at the Zoo. It will be an “eggcellent” good at the Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration Eggstravaganzoo It’s a day of eggs hunts, bounce houses, Easter treats and goodies for children of all ages. TIME: 9am to 4pm. LOCATION: Nashville Zoo at Grassmere 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville. Contact: 615-833-1534.

April 19

Free Community Literacy Pep Rally. Kwame Rules! Come Get Your Reading Game On. Kwame Alexander, one of the most highly acclaimed bestselling children’s authors in the country will talk about reading, writing, poetry, access and equity at a free community “literacy pep rally” hosted by Lipscomb University’s College of Education. Musician and poet Randy Preston will be joining Alexander for the literacy pep rally. free event but please register at: http://www.lipscomb.edu/education/event/detail/6439 LOCATION: Lipscomb University – Allen Arena One University Park Drive, Nashville.

April 25

Southern Word Grand Slam Individuals Poetry Finals. Join us as the region’s top high school poets, emcees, and spoken word artists compete for top lyrical honors and a chance to compete in the national teen slam festival. Discretion is advised as parents may deem some material inappropriate for young children. TIME: 7-10 pm LOCATION: Tennessee State University, 3500 John A. Merritt Boulevard, Nashville.

April 27

Fisk University, the Tennessee Tribune and The Hurd Agency, will present: “FISK & FILM A Scholarship Fundraiser.” There will be an Exclusive viewing of the new documentary film “TELL THEM WE ARE RISING” by award winning documentarian Stanley Nelson at the Belcourt Theatre, 2102 Belcourt Ave. Nashville. A reception starts at 6:30 pm, Movie at 7:30 pm. Q&A session hosted by NewsChannel 5’s Vicki Yates follows immediately after the movie with filmmaker Stanley Nelson and Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president UNCF. Tickets: $150 ($100 is Tax Deductible) RSVP BY THURSDAY APRIL 20th by calling 615-329-8530 or email JFisher@fisk.edu

May 5–3rd Annual Indie Ville TV Awards. Finally, an awards show that celebrates and acknowledges the creative talents from the Nashville creative community. LOCATION: The Fortress 1500 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203. TIME: 7 -10pm. Contact: http://www.indievilletv.com/