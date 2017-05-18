Community Calendar

May 20

Kidsville at the Parthenon | Intersection. Come join us as musicians from Intersection, Nashville’s contemporary classical music ensemble, Intersection, show us how new music can expand our minds and ears; make your own craft inspired by the music.They will also make a craft inspired by the music. Intersection performs every third Saturday at Kidsville. LOCATION: The Parthenon 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville, 11-11:45 am. http://www.conservancyonline.com/calendar

May 24

Arts Immersion. 10th Anniversary: Arts Immersion is a summer soirée showcasing Nashville’s creative community through live music, dance, theatre, and interactive art presented by Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville and the Nashville Bar Association Young Lawyers Division to benefit the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals for the Arts. The event will return to W.O. Smith Music School from 6-9 pm. Contact: (615) 460-8274 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arts-immersion-2017-tickets-31031443884

May 25-27

Music City Jazz Festival. The Jazz Festival will feature classy veterans who have set the standard to young lions taking the jazz scene by storm. Music City Jazz Festival will become more of a reunion and celebration of friends, family, culture, music and life. Bring a chair and a blanket then sit back and relax to smooth jazz performed by some of the best musicians in the world. Contact: (800) 504-4849. http://www.musiccityjazzfest.com

June 3

2nd Annual Music City Hip Hop Awards. This event honors the best in Nashville’s R&B and hip hop talent. Red Carpet starts at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm. After party will follow. LOCATION: LimeLight Club, 201 Woodland St. Nashville. http://www.musiccityhiphopawards.com/

Passing for White. Researching the Invisible Color Line. Vanderbilt professor and author, Daniel Sharfstein, shares his work on African American families who passed for white. In his book, The Invisible Line: Three American Families and the Secret Journey from Black to White, Free event, 9:30-11 am. LOCATION: Nashville Downtown Public Library. https://aahgsnashville.org

June 14

Neil deGrasse Tyson | An Astrophysicist Goes to The Movies. The acclaimed astrophysicist takes us to the movies with an evening of fun entertaining and educational review of some of our favorite science movies from Star Wars to Frozen, along with some of today’s latest science films. LOCATION: TPAC – Andrew Jackson Hall – 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, starting at 8 pm. https://patron.tpac.org/events/detail/neil-degrasse-tyson-2017-tpac

June 19 – 23

‘I See Me: A Film Seminar for Black Teen Boys.’ I See Me: A Film Seminar for Black Teen Boys spotlights high-quality films about the Black male experience. This weeklong seminar invites 7th, 8th and 9th grade African American boys to bring their own experiences and points of view to the discussion. The seminar will explore important social, cultural, and educational issues raised in each film while teaching visual literacy and cinematic concepts. TIME: 10 am- 2 pm. FREE event. Lunch/refreshments are provided, but students must apply to be selected. Seminar applications are now online at www.belcourt.org/i-see-me