Community Calendar

February 18

Poetry & the African American Experience with Frank X Walker. Acclaimed poet Frank X Walker will celebrate Black History Month with Poetry and the African American Experience. During this writing workshop, Mr. Walker will lead attendees through through the interrogation process, sharpening and utilization of the important and necessary tools of empathy, memory, research, and imagination that is so prevalent in African American poetry. There will be a FREE reading by Frank X Walker prior to this event on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 pm at Global Education Center.

February 19

Salon@615 Special Edition | Zadie Smith | Swing Time 6:30 pm. Location: Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall, 2100 Belmont Blvd. Nashville. Join acclaimed author Zadie Smith as she discusses her latest book “Swing Time” with the audience.

February 23

Stamp on History: Black Heritage Series Postal Stamps: Guest speaker Roderick Townsend highlights significant African-American historical figures honored by the United States Postal Service on stamps in the Black Heritage Series. LOCATION: Nashville Public Library – Hadley Park Branch 1039 28th Avenue, North, Nashville, 4 pm. Contact: (615) 862-5865.

February 26

A Red Carpet Evening at the Belcourt Theatre: Join film fans on Hollywood’s biggest night to watch on the Belcourt’s big screens! Walk the red carpet, and enjoy a sumptuous spread of food and drink, a fun silent auction, a glamorous VIP lounge—and lots of movie buzz! Your ticket purchases for A Red Carpet Evening support the nonprofit Belcourt Theatre (and are tax-deductible) Event starts at 7 pm. www.belcourt.org

Jazz on the Move. The Nashville Jazz Workshop, in collaboration with the Frist Center for the Visual Arts, continues with its popular jazz performance and education series, Jazz on the Move. The next installment, “A 100th Birthday Tribute to Dizzy Gillespie,” celebrating Black History Month, presented by Jamey Simmons. Those attending Jazz on the Move at the Frist will be able to visit the Frist’s exhibits free of charge, and will also receive discounted parking. 3 pm. LOCATION: Frist Center For the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway, Contact: (615) 242-5299.

Vol State will be hosting a Chinese Music and Culture Celebration marking Chinese New Year, from 2:30 until 4:30 pm in the Steinhauer-Rogan-Black (SRB) Humanities Building, first floor. Calligraphy demonstrations, traditional tea ceremonies, poetry, Chinese musical instruments and authentic Chinese cuisine will all be available to the public at no charge. FREE! Contact: (615) 230-3764.