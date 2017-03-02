Community Calendar

March 2-5

Nashville Lawn & Garden Show. Now in its 28th year, the Nashville Lawn & Garden show is Tennessee’s largest and most popular annual gardening event. More than 18,000 people from around the mid-south region visit the Show each year. The family friendly Show is indoors and is fully handicapped accessible. On-site parking is available and shuttles are provided. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville. http://www.nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com

March 3

The Art of Special Effects Makeup: An Interactive Workshop with “Face Off” Artists. The Art of Special Effects Makeup will be presented by NECAT (Nashville Education, Community, and Arts Television) and TPAC InsideOut Special effects makeup artists from the SyFy channel’s hit show Face Off will do demonstrations and take your questions about techniques, tools, tips, prosthetics, and products throughout this three-hour interactive. Starts at 1 pm. LOCATION: TPAC – James K. Polk Theater -505 Deaderick Street Nashville, Contact: (615) 782-4040.

March 9

Southern Word Grand Slam Davidson County Semi-Finals: Listen to some of the area’s top youth poets, emcees, and spoken word artists compete for top lyrical honors, a chance to appear at the statewide finals. Regional winners will have a chance to compete this summer at the Brave New Voices Poetry Slam in San Francisco. Attendees must register online for a ticket to RSVP a spot. Free Admission, space limited. Must have a ticket to get in! Please be at the event by 4:50pm to claim your seat or you will lose your spot. Register for tickets at: http://www.southernword.org/registration LOCATION: Frist Center for the Visual Arts 919 Broadway, Nashville, starts at 5 pm.

March 10

The Triple Sip, a Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Tasting benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, is taking place at Nashville Farmer’s Market. This event will feature an impressive selection of craft beer, wine, and spirits for tasting, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live jazz music and a unique silent auction with jewelry, artwork, trips, dinners and then some. 6-9 pm, Contact: (615) 343-4000.

March 14

NPT hosts a free Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of Newtown, a film about the aftermath of the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with Keith King, Community Relations Manager, Alive Hospice; Beth Joslin Roth, executive director of Safe Tennessee Project with NPT’s LaTonya Turner as moderator. LOCATION: Nashville Public Library, Main Library Downtown. FREE event that starts from 5:30-8 pm.

March 26

Nashville Chili Festival is on its way! At this festival, there is a flavor of chili for every taste: meaty, veggie, vegan, gluten free, etc. Live music, entertainment, expert chili judges, beer, and your ticket supports your local community change organizations. Contact: (615) 515-8619. Tickets info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nashville-chili-festival-tickets-29613650225?aff=affiliate1