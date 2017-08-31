Community Calendar of Events

September 2

Plan on getting your JAZZ groove on with some of Nashville’s beloved jazz experts. Kevin Madill, Brian Allen, Chester Thompson, Rod McGaha and Connye Florance for Snap on Jazz 2 & 4. TIME: 8 pm. LOCATION: Nashville Jazz Workshop, 1319 Adams Street, Nashville.

September 3

Scenic Riverfront Park is the location for the 4th annual Old School BBQ Festival. Part of the Labor Day Weekend Celebration in Music City, this Festival promises to be another fun event in the wonderful Downtown setting on the Cumberland River. Bring your lawn chair, an appetite and your dancing shoes as you enjoy all the great entertainment and food the Old School BBQ festival has to offer. https://oldschoolbbqfestival.com/ or Contact: (615) 573-5536.

September 8-9

The 3 Blind Mice Dollhouse & Miniature Show and Sale. There will be a great assortment of items in 3 scales. The first 100 people each day will get a free gift. Friday night hours at 4-8 pm Saturdays 10 am- 4 pm. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. LOCATION: Hyatt Place 202 Summit View Drive Brentwood. Call Linda at 407-744-1188 or email Lindafryeminis@gmail.com

September 9

Free Advance Film Screening, The Vietnam War. The State Museum and NPT will present a free, advance film screening of The Vietnam War, by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, from 2-4 pm at the museum. Ten years in the making, the series brings the war and the chaotic epoch it encompassed viscerally to life. Free admission, reservations are encouraged. Free tickets can be downloaded at http://www.tnmuseum.org/NPT_Vietnam_Screening/ Seating limited, available on a first-come, first-served basis. call Contact: (615) 741-2692.

September 15 -17

Music City Food + Wine Festival. Join nationally acclaimed chefs and Nashville’s top talent for an unforgettable weekend of wine, dining, and demos. Mix and mingle with the best in culinary talent at Harvest Night, along with outstanding music. It all takes place in downtown Nashville. Close out the weekend at the Gospel Brunch with a creative twist on the classic fare, plus eye-opening cocktails and coffee. LOCATION: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park —600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243. https://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com/ or Contact: (888) 512-7469.

September 17

The Music City Food + Wine Festival is pleased to announce Gospel Brunch at Walk of Fame Park from 11:30 am-2:30 pm. There will be a rousing live musical performance led by Gale Mayes, an all-star line-up of local and national chefs as well as thirst-quenching eye-opener cocktails, wines, coffee and more. Additional programming announcements will be made throughout the summer and fall. For Music City Food + Wine Festival news, please visit: http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com