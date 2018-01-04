Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Performs at TPAC

NASHVILLE, TN — Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (HBE) bring their fresh and funky jazz sounds to Nashville for the first time for an evening of unforgettable music at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theater on Feb. 14, 2018. The seven sons of jazz trumpeter/band leader Phil Cohran (Earth, Wind, and Fire, Chaka Khan) carry on his musical legacy in the brass band tradition in HBE with generous doses of hip hop, soul and funk, creating an intoxicating and boisterous musical blend that is sure to delight jazz enthusiasts and a new generation of music lovers. Together the brothers of Hypnotic Brass Ensemble have toured throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and South America playing with everyone from Prince, Mos Def, Mick Jones (The Clash) and Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz). They’ve performed at Coachella, WOMAD AU, Lincoln Center, The Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall, and their song, “War” was featured in the blockbuster hit movie, “Hunger Games.”

What or Who is HBE?

HBE are seven brothers from the south side of Chicago. These blood brothers, seven sons of jazz great Phil Cohran, carry on his musical legacy. Together they have toured throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and South America playing with everyone from Prince, Mos Def, Mick Jones (The Clash) and Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz). They’ve performed Coachella, WOMAD AU, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. The documentary film Brothers Hypnotic, explores their music, work ethic, life and experience of being raised by their jazz legend father Phil Cohran. After screening in major cities and festivals, it aired on PBS. Their song, “War” was featured in the blockbuster hit movie, Hunger Games. Now celebrating 10 years of touring internationally as independent artists, the band quietly released “Sound, Rhythm and Form” in 2016 as a special treat for their loyal fans. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble continues to create and record and are currently working on the forthcoming “Bad Boys of Jazz” LP.

