Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival Set for June 16

NASHVILLE, TN — It’s that time of year again—great food, music and summer are the winning ingredients to the annual 17th Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival. It’s a celebration of music and culture. The Saturday event features a main stage in the Bicentennial Mall amphitheater, along with vendors, food trucks, a customized Children’s Pavilion, and much more. Festival-goers can enjoy tunes of jazz, blues and R&B from local artists and national headliners. Festival-goers will enjoy the music of Headliners of the festival are Rose Royce, the R&B band, best known for hits from soundtrack album to the 1976 hit comedy Car Wash and the soulful singer-songwriter, Shirley Murdock.

This 2-day festival begins on Friday, June 16th, with the “Bridging the Gap” Mixer and continues on Saturday, June 17th, with performances on the main stage of the Bicentennial Mall amphitheater, along with vendors, food trucks, a customized Children’s Pavilion, and much more.

The Bridging the Gap Mixer: New Face, New Place has MOVED from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to 5th Ave N. between KVB and Demonbreun. Come and enjoy an evening of live music, a DJ on the 1’s and 2’s, various food options, hand-crafted cocktails and vendors.

The FREE Children’s Pavillion is a family-friendly event that includes lots of activities for children, music, food vendors, and more. There will be live music on the Children’s Pavillion stage from noon to 3 pm.

The Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival gates will open at 2:00p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 pm.

Please call (615) 726-5867 or visit: http://www.nashvillejazzandbluesfest.com for more infromation.