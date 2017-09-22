Little Big Town Receives Music City Walk of Fame Honors

By Janice Malone

NASHVILLE, TN — Last week (Sept. 14th), the Music City Walk of Fame received its 79th star, during a tribute to the latest inductees, Grammy-winning country superstar group Little Big Town. The historic Ryman Auditorium was also honored for its 125th anniversary. Two luminaries who played key roles in the Ryman’s past, Tom Ryman and Lula C. Naff, received Walk of Fame stars posthumously. Tom Ryman was the riverboat captain who was inspired by a revival preacher to build the Union Gospel Tabernacle, later renamed The

Ryman Auditorium, and Lula C. Naff was the theater manager who helmed the Auditorium for more than 40 years and famously booked the Grand Ole Opry there. Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration.

Little Big Town was inducted by fellow country music

superstar Keith Urban, their long-time friend, who helped give them their first big break in music. The group has gone on to win 20-plus music industry awards and

was selected as the first year-long “Artist in Residence” in the Ryman’s 125-year history. (http://www.visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame