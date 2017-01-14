MLK Evening of Music and Prayers

NASHVILLE, TN — On January 15, 2017 at 7 pm everyone is invited to join Unity of Nashville, as they host an evening of music and prayers to honor the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his vision of The Beloved Community. The program will run from 5 – 6pm, with a Potluck dinner from 6 – 7pm. The event is FREE, but a dish for the potluck dinner will be appreciated. Unity of Nashville is located at 5125 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Contact: (615) 293-2927

“The Beloved Community” is a term that was first coined by the philosopher-theologian Josiah Royce, who founded the Fellowship of Reconciliation. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a member of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, popularized the term which has since captured our imaginations. A variety of presenters will be honoring Dr. King by offering music and prayer that allows the heart to speak.

This program is a gathering of Baha’is, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, New Thought Christians, and Sufis. Participants offering words, instrumental pieces, prayers and songs at this evening’s experience are: Ntianu Bullock, Carlos Enrique Gonzalez, Brooke Leigh Davis, Dr. Mani Hull, Linell, David Lukens, Rev. John M McLean, Venerable Nanda, Lokesh Pandya, and Masood Taj.

Unity of Nashville has created an OmniFaith Initiative to guide campuses, religious and spiritual institutions as well as community partners to collaborate on developing best practices toward systemic and sustainable interfaith engagement and service. This Initiative is a collaborative effort between Unity of Nashville and its Scholar in Residence, Dr. Mani Hull. The goal of this initiative is to support all faiths to exist and flourish, the glory of truth to be sung in all languages and tunes, there to be understanding and respect for the differences among faiths, and each faith recognized as contributing to community. The objectives include raising awareness and building capacity to advance interfaith understanding and respect as well as mobilizing partnerships to strengthen the quality of lives of diverse communities. The fact that Tennessee was just ranked fourth in the nation in hate groups makes this work all the more urgent. Unity of Nashville believes believe that a community that prays together stays together.