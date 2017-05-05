Pride Makes Triumphant Return With New Album

NASHVILLE, TNCountry music icon Charley Pride is pleased to announce his upcoming album, Music In My Heart, set for release July 7. The project marks the CMA “Entertainer of the Year” winner’s first new studio release in more than six years, and features 13 all-new recordings, produced by traditional singer-songwriter Billy Yates. Music In My Heart will be released in the United States via Music City Records, and available at physical and digital retailers nationwide.

“It was fun getting back into the studio. My goal was to record the best traditional country album possible. But I also wanted someone else to handle all of the producer chores so that I could focus more on my singing,” said Pride. “Billy Yates and I started working together early last year. His self-produced albums show a strong respect for traditional country and he’s a good songwriter too. Finding the right songs took a while and we both keep busy schedules, so this album took longer to finish than I’m used to. But we did find some wonderful songs and I’m very happy with how everything sounds. I hope everyone will enjoy listening to the album as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The album marks a high-level return to form for Pride. Listeners will be taken on a musical journey that runs the gamut of traditional country and features songs by such acclaimed writers as Whisperin’ Bill Anderson, Tommy Collins, “Country” Johnny Mathis and Yates. One particularly poignant moment takes place as Charley reminisces about a year he actually lived through as a young man during “The Way It Was In ‘51” while simultaneously being able to pay tribute to his late friend, the great Merle Haggard. Another key moment occurs during Pride’s powerful performance of “Standing In My Way,” a song about the meditations of a deeply flawed man. Longtime fans will also be thrilled to know that a new Ben Peters (“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’”) song appears in the album’s repertoire with “Natural Feeling For You.”

Working on the Music In My Heart album has also clearly reignited Pride’s inner muse. “The other good news for my fans is that they probably won’t have to wait quite as long for the next album” says Pride. “We’ve actually been working on a second project at the same time, which I hope to release sometime next year.”

Pride, a three-time GRAMMY® award winner kicked off the year with another career-defining moment, when it was announced that he would be recognized with a 2017 “Lifetime Achievement Award.” The country pioneer will accept the award this summer as part of The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards, held in New York City. The award comes after Pride’s recent celebration of his 50th year in country music.

Fans can also catch the Grand Ole Opry member on the road this summer supporting the new album. In addition to playing some of his biggest hits like “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” and “Is Anybody Going to San Antone,” concertgoers will also get a first-listen to some of the new recordings from the upcoming project. The tour will travel throughout North America, including six stops in Canada, and will cross the Atlantic for both dates of the Harvest Country Music Festival in Ireland.

Charley Pride’s Coming to Nashville!

June 8 Charley Pride Fanclub Breakfast

June 9-10 Grand Ole Opry