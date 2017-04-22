Roots, Rhythm and Rhyme Time

NASHVILLE, TN — Let’s celebrate the diversity of Nashville! Global Education Center’s Roots, Rhythm and Rhyme: Celebrating Cultural Diversity will take place April 22nd as a time to support the diversity that we see in our neighbors, friends and colleagues and to work diligently to ensure that the next generation does the same.

The RHYMES of the event will come from community leaders, change makers and other various Global Education Center supporters who will recite their favorite poem that has helped them in expressing their own cultural identity.

Readers include: Alice Randall, Author of The Wind Done Gone; Caroline Randall Williams, Author of Soul Food Love, Writer-in-Residence at Fisk University; Tony Gonzalez, Reporter at WPLN; Rebecca Wells, Author of Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood; Kalai Mugilan, Professor and Indian dancer; Rod McGaha, Professional trumpet player and photographer; Carol Ponder, Appalachian vocal artist; Kathy Chiavola, Italian vocal artist; Yuri Cunza, CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Irma Paz-Bernstein, Owner of Las Paletas; Bob Bernstein, Owner of Bongo Java, Fido and others; Lisa Helton, Member at Sherrard, Roe, Voigt, Harbison; Mona Ivey-Soto, Professor at Belmont University; Kasar Abdulla, Director of Community Relations at Valor Collegiate Academies; Rev. Martin Espinosa, Pastor at Ray of Hope Community Church.

The RHYTHM of the event will come from the live music, dancing and drumming from Global Education Center’s adult Afro Latin dance group, Nyama followed by our Roots, Rhythm & Rhyme Youth Performance Troupe that is comprised of children who benefit from our Roots, Rhythm & Rhyme Youth Programming.

The ROOTS of the event will come from our diversity in audience, in presenters and in the many cultures that we celebrate every day at Global Education Center.

​The emcee for the night will be past board president and community leader, Marcus Whitney. Marcus has trusted Global Education Center with his time and leadership, but more importantly, he has trusted us with his children, who participated in countless Global Education Center programs, especially our Roots, Rhythm & Rhyme Youth Programming.

The event starts at 7 pm and will take place April 22, 2017 at the Ray of Hope Community Church, 2311 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville. A reception will start at 6 pm. http://www.globaleducationcenter.org/rootsrhythmrhyme.html