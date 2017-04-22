Spring Tennessee Craft Fair Starts May 5th

NASHVILLE, TN — Join us on the lawn of Nashville’s Centennial Park at 2500 West End Avenue for the 46th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair. Tennessee Craft’s Spring and Fall Fairs are recognized as the premier craft festivals in Nashville and the Southeast, drawing attendees from Boston, Houston, San Francisco and further. The hours are 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. The hours for Sunday, May 7 are 10 am to 5 pm.

With the Parthenon as a backdrop, tents filled with one-of-a-kind handmade craft from over 200 fine craft artists take over Centennial Park. Shop for the perfect gift for someone special (including yourself), watch live craft demonstrations, participate in fun kids’ activities and grab some delicious food! The events serve as an opportunity for artists to showcase their work and connect to the community, demonstrating and sharing their craft knowledge and inspiring future generations of craft artists and collectors.

• Free admission and parking

• Free shuttle on Saturday from 9am – 6pm and Sunday from 9am – 5pm courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority

• Hands-on Kids’ Tent activities sponsored by Publix Super Markets Charities and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

See more information at http://tennesseecraft.org/events/craft-fairs/2017-spring/#sthash.QlOdLHVq.dpuf