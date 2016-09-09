Micro Wrestling Federation’s Headed to Nashville!

You don’t want to miss the 9 midget wrestling & comedy super-show with the Micro Wrestling Federation! This is the largest event within our industry brought to you by Low Budget Rock Star Entertainment; The innovators of mundane entertainment! Although the Micro event is nearly double the size of the average midget wrestling show, the ticket price will not increase. Become a Micro Mayhemer and get more midget for your buck! THIS MICRO EVENT WILL SELL OUT, SO BUY TICKETS NOW! www.MicroMidgetWrestling.com or Contact: (858) 746-9849.

Here is what you can expect:

Two Single Micro Matches: Might makes right as the winners of each match will become tag team partners. It’s going to be a long night for the losers!

The Two Midget Bar Brawl: The hardcore wrestlers of the MWF take this bout outside the ring and beat the hell out of one another; Body slams, chops, and punches to the face from one end of the venue to the other. Fans get to witness the action up close and personal like never before!

The 4 Midget Tag Team: It’s 2 versus 2 in the co-main event. This becomes a match of wits, craftiness, and synchronicity as the 4 Micro superstars stand tiny toe to tiny toe!

34 Inches of Comedy: Fifteen minutes of comedy with the incomparable, Wendi! Although Wendi is short in stature, she is big on laughs! Wendi stands only 2’10” but her wit and gusto are immeasurable along with her vulgar brand of self-deprecating comedy!

The Micro Midget Battle Royal: For the grand finale, all the Micro wrestlers battle in the squared circle for the Micro Wrestling Federation ‘runtweight’ championship of the world. The strap is on the line and only the toughest midget will leave victorious!

Following the show is the world famous Micro Wrestling After Party. Fans can stick around and get drunk with the Micro midgets until last call. It’s definitely going to get out of hand!

WHEN

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 from 9:00 PM to 11:30 PM (CDT)

WHERE

Club Lava – 565 South Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38501 –