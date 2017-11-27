Sebastian Elliott to debut his 2018 Progressive Art Tour

Sebastian Elliott is an artist in the truest sense of the word. His exceptional artistic capabilities continue to amaze international audiences, and his exhibitions have garnered acclaim across national borders. The young artist has already assembled an impressive track record. He’s done exhibitions at the National Gallery of Jamaica, received praise from the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson Miller, and has won several merit awards from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

Elliott’s genuine passion for the Fine Arts is evident when he speaks: “Art can be used to shape the behavior and feelings and to influence moods,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Gleaner.

Many of his most famous works are gesture drawings, often depicting biblical themes and stories such as the passion of Christ, and the creation of Adam. Several of Elliott’s works such as Rural Experience, and Rural Experience 2 exemplify vibrant Jamaican culture through the use of oil on canvas. After graduating from Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica, Elliott continued his studies under the instruction of the Hon. Barrington Watson, OJ, CD. He now pours into others through an art program purposed with developing the skills of artistically talented individuals.

Elliott’s management, Rose Green of Intl Starz is the driving force behind the professional talent consultative organization; servicing Athletics, Arts, Music and Entertainment. As a worldwide events coordinator Intl Starz’s aim is to showcase Elliott’s works to a worldwide audience, equipped with an effective Marketing & Promotions team.

Patrons of the art are welcomed to view Elliott’s works, as he looks to premiere his worldwide Progressive Art Tour for Spring 2018 in Brazil.