Weeknd Comes to Nashville

Story by Renuka Christoph

Canadian singer/songwriter Abel Tesfaye, aka, The Weeknd delivered a stellar concert on Sunday Oct. 30 at the Bridgestone Arena for the Starboy World Tour. The packed arena was filled with a lively crowd as the diverse audience jammed to the entire show. Opening acts were Gucci Mane and Nav.

A spacecraft, made out of geometric shapes, was suspended from the ceiling. As the main act was about to begin, bright lights lit up the center stage and the spacecraft descended. The prop was lit up by laser lights and had video screens within each shape. It was phenomenal stage design for the “starboy.” The intro keyboard sounds of Starboy began to play as the aircraft descended. And then the Weeknd ascended from the stage and kicked off a powerful performance.

Between the high tech stage set, phenomenal band and the Weeknd’s passionate voice, it was electrifying night. The lineup included “The Hills,” “Can’t feel my face,” “Earned it,” and “I feel it coming.”