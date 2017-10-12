October is National Bullying Prevention Month

NASHVILLE, TN — Bullying, Emotional Abuse and Suicidal Behaviors are the focus of the seminar occurring on Sunday, October 29, at 4:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, 620 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville.

Bullying and Emotional Abuse occur in all age groups. Youth and Adults in school and out in the workplace encounter such situations where they are subjected to unwarranted physical contact, words or more subtle actions including cyber bullying–popular by all ages.

Emotional and Psychological abuse can have a huge impact on your confidence and self-esteem. It can leave one feeling depressed, anxious and even suicidal. Suicidal behaviors are increasing among our youth. How can we detect whether someone is contemplating ending one’s life? What help is available for children, adults, family members and care givers? How do we deal with our grief over such a loss? These issues will be dealt with in an effort to give you the tools to not only identify the problem, but to become equipped to help prevent persons from succumbing to bullying, emotional abuse and suicidal behaviors.

Come and participate with the professionals who will teach you how to interact and respond to promote healthy behaviors in such situations. The seminar is Free and Open to the Community. Sponsored by the Counseling Ministry, First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill. Rev. Dr. Kelly Miller Smith, Jr., Pastor.