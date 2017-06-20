2017 Craft Beer Festival Presented By Orca Coolers This Saturday

Nashville, Tenn. ( June 19, 2017 ) – The Fifth Annual Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival presented by ORCA Coolers is taking place this Saturday ! Tickets are still available for the event, which brings more than 60 breweries to the heart of downtown Nashville. The Festival, which is taking place on Saturday, June 24 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. , will be held inside Bridgestone Arena on the concourse, guaranteeing the event will be the “coolest” beer festival in town. All proceeds from the event benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Those interested in attending the event can choose between the General Admission package ($69, $79 at the door), which includes a souvenir glass, unlimited tastings and a voucher for a ticket to a 2017-18 Nashville Predators preseason home game in September, or designated driver tickets ($39 for General Admission), which include complimentary soda and water and a Preds ticket voucher.

WHAT: Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival presented by ORCA Coolers

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway)

NOTES: In addition to giving guests the opportunity to sample brews from more than 60 breweries, the Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival will also include food for purchase, entertainment and a “Best Brewery” vote. The brewery that tallies the most guest votes in the “Best Brewery” competition will win the opportunity to pour their beers at several Nashville Predators home games in November 2017.

All attendees, including designated drivers, must be 21 years of age or older and provide a valid government-issued photo ID at check-in. As always, please be responsible and aware of alcohol consumption and do not drive under the influence.