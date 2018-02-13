It’s Valentine’s & Vineyards

By Janice Malone

Sip, Toast and make the most of Valentine’s Day 2018, not only with a special box of chocolates, but also add in a bottle of richly blended wine to make the day complete and even sweeter. This year’s ‘day of love’ might finally mean a marriage proposal, start a new relationship or just to show that special someone how much they’re loved. Rings, candy, dinners and flowers are indeed romantic but let the right bottle of vino help seal the deal with a toast that will hopefully last for a lifetime. And if not that long, at least until this time next year. Here are some extraordinary wine suggestions that your taste palate will love and so will your wallet because they’re not budget busters for whatever you’re celebrating for Valentine’s Day 2018.

Tom Gore Vineyards( $11.49 +)—This Cabernet Sauvignon was a Double Gold Medal 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. One taste and you can see why. It’s dark red in color with aromas of cherry and currant and notes of leather and tobacco leaf, along with hints of dark chocolate and mocha from oak aging. https://www.tomgorevineyards.com/wines/index.php

McBride Sisters Red Blend 2015 ($16.99) – This wine hails from the lush and rich vineyards of the McBride Sisters, Andrea and Robin. This well-structured red blend of Merlot, Zinfandel Malbec and Petite Sirah from Monterey County, CA has notes of black cherry, mocha and subtle cola flavors. Reasonably priced, this well-structured red is friendly enough to enjoy on its own, or pair with a decadent meal this Valentine’s day. http://www.mcbridesisters.com/shop-now#shop-wines

The Ravage 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (California, SRP: $12.99) is a dark and robust red wine with rich and audacious flavors of dark berries layered with luscious vanilla and mocha, that pair beautifully with an intimate steak dinner for two and a piece of decadent chocolate cake. Available nationwide with exceptional structure and depth for the price, Ravage is the prince charming for the perfect Valentine’s Day sure to live up to the label’s suggestion. https://www.ravagewines.com/ravage-cabernet-sauvignon.php

Bonterra 2016 Viognier (SRP $14) offers a first impression of peaches and cream, citrus blossom and apricot. On the palate, fruit flavors of apricot and peach are pleasantly accented with spice notes. At once crisp and rich, the 2016 Viognier pairs as perfectly with poultry, seafoods or light creamy desserts for two of course. http://www.bonterra.com/winecategories/viognier/