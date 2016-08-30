Farm Burger—the Pioneering Grass-fed Burger Restaurant—to Open First Tennessee Location In Nashville On September 1st

For Immediate Release ­— Farm Burger, the 100% grass-fed and locally sourced burger joint, will open its first Nashville location on Thursday, September 1st within Hill Center Sylvan Heights mixed-use development, 4013 Charlotte Avenue at 40th Street. A few miles from downtown, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11:30am-10pm Sunday-Thursday and 11:30am-11pm Friday-Saturday.

Farm Burger was founded in Decatur, Georgia, in 2010 by organic farmer and rancher Jason Mann and restaurateur George Frangos. Farm Burger’s philosophy is rooted in providing guests with the highest quality produce and pasture-raised meats at accessible prices in a family-friendly environment. Farm Burger achieves this by developing dynamic producer relationships that provide value, respect, and sustainability across the supply chain.

The restaurant’s chef-driven menu features award-winning burgers made from a custom blend of 100% grass-fed beef that’s dry-aged, ground fresh, and cooked to order. Dishes also include burgers made from antibiotic-free chicken, pasture-raised pork, and veggies, plus seasonal salads, hand-cut French fries and diverse daily specials. The beverage program features milkshakes, floats, and a curated and changing list of local craft beers and small production wines.

“We’re looking forward to becoming a neighbor in Nashville’s Sylvan Heights,” said Farm Burger’s Cofounder George Frangos. “It’s an honor to be welcomed by such a vibrant community and city that shares our passion for good, local food.”

Farm Burger Nashville’s menu will feature ingredients sourced from numerous local producers, including Tennessee Grass Fed Farm (for pasture-raised pork), Johnson’s Honey Farm (for honey), Hatcher Family Dairy (for dairy), Old Spencer Mill (for grits), and Pied Piper (for ice cream). The beer list will feature local breweries including Jackalope Brewing Company, Little Harpeth Brewing, Fat Bottom Brewing, and more.

Farm Burger employs green and sustainable design practices—relaxed and simple with a modern, rural aesthetic. The 3000-square-foot Nashville restaurant, located on the building’s corner, features large garage doors opening to a covered patio overlooking Charlotte Avenue at 40th Street.

This will be Farm Burger’s ninth location nationwide, with other restaurants in Georgia (Decatur, Buckhead, Dunwoody), North Carolina (Asheville and South Asheville), California (Berkeley and Marin), and Alabama (Huntsville). Farm Burger is also in the process of opening in Birmingham, AL. The restaurants have been featured in bon appetit, Southern Living, on CNN, and many more, and Farm Burger was named among Food & Wine’s picks for “Best Burgers in the U.S.”