Gordon’s Takes on Hot Chicken and Waffles with New Sunday Brunch Menu

Chicken Spiced Your Way Served with Waffles is Just One of the Many Menu Choices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gordon’s, the restaurant best known for creating unique Nashville hot chicken dishes, is unveiling its new Sunday Brunch menu this week. The restaurant will introduce its version of the increasingly popular dish Hot Chicken and Waffles. Biscuits and gravy with fried chicken chunks and $16 bottomless mimosas will also be featured on the menu.

Olivia Cadet, the restaurant’s general manager says that both brunch and hot chicken are uniquely Nashville, and the pairing of the two is quite special. “Nashville newcomers as well as natives love hot chicken and it’s part of our new brunch culture,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you want a delicious homemade waffle along with your hot chicken?”

Sunday brunch is available at Gordon’s weekly from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Opened in October of 2016, Gordon’s Bar and Grill is quickly becoming one of Nashville’s favorite new casual restaurant and bar in town. Gordon’s mission is to be a place for Nashvillians to come and relax, enjoy original cocktails and dine on creative versions of Nashville Hot Chicken. The restaurant strives to have a laid-back, fun atmosphere where people come to have a good time.

For more information about Gordon’s please visit www.gordonsnashville.com.