Hunt Brothers® Pizza Announces the Return of Buffalo Chicken Pizza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Hunt Brothers® Pizza is warming up the winter months with the return of the company’s most popular Limited Time Offer (LTO), Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Starting today, customers will be able to order this specialty pizza at participating locations across the country while supplies last.

As consumer buying habits continue to propel trends in spicy foods and chicken as a protein of choice, Hunt Brothers Pizza’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza has been a fan favorite for several years. Now returning for the 10th year, Hunt Brothers Pizza anticipates a positive response from retailers and consumers alike.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza is made with 100 percent all-natural white meat chicken and topped with a mixture of ranch dressing, Frank’s RedHot® sauce, mozzarella and Monterey jack cheese. The Buffalo Chicken Pizza continues to satisfy the heat cravings of Hunt Brothers Pizza fans while also helping retailers kick up their sales through a short-run, high-volume product.

“Due to the high demand for Buffalo Chicken Pizza throughout the year, we are excited to surprise our customers by bringing it back early this year,” said Keith Solsvig, Vice President of Marketing for Hunt Brothers Pizza. “We work to provide our store partners with LTO offerings that will get people into their stores again and again.”

Solsvig added, “We’re looking forward to seeing the response of our loyal Buffalo Chicken Pizza fans. It’s the perfect time of the year to warm up your taste buds!”