Lamb Chops and Red Wine: A Delicious Pairing

At your next dinner party, enjoy a glass of rich red wine and a tempting yet easy-to-prepare meal to match.

If you are looking for a delicious wine pairing for an upcoming occasion, consider a classic red variety like Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bold and spicy with luscious black fruits and a full body, Cabernet Sauvignon is a perfect choice for your dinner party. In particular, Cabernet Sauvignons from the Rutherford section of Napa Valley are known for their exquisite power, balance, and concentration of fruit, and pair beautifully with all manner of foods.

A great option is 2014 2014 Sequoia Grove Winery Napa Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $39.99), which features aromas of black cherries and blackberry, followed by cinnamon, and a touch of black pepper. Firm tannins and deep dark berry flavors provide an elegant accompaniment to meals featuring sharp cheeses, vegetables and such grilled meats as this preparation of lamb chops.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4 people)

• 1 lb. lamb chops

• 3 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 sprig of rosemary

• Squeeze of lemon

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

• Prepare the chops, eliminating any excess fat and beat with a meat tenderizer. Lay the chops in a pan, salt and pepper to taste on both sides. Drizzle with olive oil, squeeze of lemon and flavor with chopped garlic and fresh rosemary. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow the chops to marinate.

• Heat a cast iron plate and cook the chops over a flame for around four minutes on each side. When cooked, serve piping hot with sides and a glass of Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon.

Celebrate your next gathering with elegance by inviting family and friends to share a delicious food and wine pairing experience.