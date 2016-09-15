Wayback Burgers to Crown Chompion

Wayback Burgers invites guests to go big or go home on September 18, presenting a cheesy challenge to take down its monster Triple Triple Burger for the chance to win big bucks. In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, America’s hometown burger joint, serving delicious burgers made from 100-percent ground beef, hand-dipped milkshakes and more, today announced that its ninth annual Triple Triple Challenge will take place on Sunday, September 18 at participating locations nationwide. Guests are challenged to compete against the clock to take down Wayback Burgers’ massive nine-patty burger, complete with nine slices of American cheese topped with lettuce and tomato.

For guests that have a colossal craving for a big-time burger, finishing off the Triple Triple in the fastest time can earn them the prestigious title of Triple Triple “Chompion” and the right to collect the $3,330 grand prize. Guests up to the task can visit a participating Wayback Burgers restaurant on National Cheeseburger Day or register in advance at www.tripletriplechallenge.com to sign an eligibility waiver before chowing down. A Wayback Burgers team member will serve as official timekeeper to see how long it takes to clean the plate. Participants will receive a free Wayback Burgers t-shirt for competing, while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring their stretchy pants, and use the hashtag #TripleTripleChallenge on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

“We are thrilled to announce our ninth annual Triple Triple Challenge at Wayback Burgers locations nationwide,” said John Eucalitto, president of Wayback Burgers. “Our nine-patty burger has become an icon synonymous with the Wayback Burgers brand, and National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect day to honor our love of burgers, with a side of friendly competition. The competition can be fierce, as last year’s winner and defending chompion, Molly Schuyler, devoured the burger in just over 40 seconds! We look forward to seeing if anyone can dethrone her record.”

Wayback Burgers offers delicious burgers, cooked to order, available as a single, classic double, triple and triple triple (nine) patty, and rich, thick milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time – when “customer service” meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers offers crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, turkey burgers, fresh salads and delicious sides, including fries, onion rings and House-Made Chips.

For more information on Wayback Burgers visit www.WaybackBurgers.com,Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.