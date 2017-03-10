Fractured Teeth

What is a Fractured Tooth? A cracked tooth can be hard for you to tell for sure if it is fractured. Cracks can be invisible to the eye and sometimes can’t be seen on x-rays either. If you have pain with a tooth, it can be difficult to tell which tooth the pain is coming from at times.

What Can Cause Teeth

to Crack or Fracture

• Biting into hard foods and hard objects.

• Playing sports without mouth guard and you get hit in the mouth.

• Trauma from an accident of some sort.

Signs of a Cracked or Fractured Tooth

• Sharp pain when biting down that is short in duration.

• Pain that comes and goes throughout the day or night.

• Pain when eating.

• You may feel like your tooth is slightly moving when you touch it with your tongue are during eating.

Ways to Treat a Cracked or Fractured Tooth

• Repair the tooth with a filling if the fracture is small and doesn’t involve the root.

• May require a Crown to protect the tooth from further damage.

• A Root Canal may be needed if the nerve of the tooth is involved.

• Extracting the tooth may be the only option if it is non restorable and if the root is fractured.

The treatment depends on the size of the crack, the location, and the direction of the crack. Your dentist will talk to you about the treatment that is best for your tooth. Regular dental checkups are very important because your dentist can diagnose and treat a problem in the early stages. A cracked tooth can become a bigger problem if it goes untreated. If you think you may have a cracked tooth, please call your dentist immediately. I hope this Tooth Talk has helped to explain what a Fractured Tooth really is.

If you have any questions please feel free to call my office or contact me by email: dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com, Integrity Dental Care, PLLC, (615) 445-8700