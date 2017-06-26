June 27 is National HIV Testing Day.

Each year on June 27 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observes National HIV Testing Day. On this day, the CDC unites with partners, health departments, and other organizations to raise awareness about the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis of HIV.

Help encourage HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day and every day to ensure people get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment services.

You can learn more about National HIV Testing Day by visiting – https://gettested.cdc.gov.

According to the CDC, HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. It weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection. No effective cure exists for HIV. But with proper medical care, HIV can be controlled.

Some groups of people in the United States are more likely to get HIV than others because of many factors, including their sex partners, their risk behaviors, and where they live. to learn the basic information about HIV, such as how it’s transmitted, how you can prevent it, and how to get tested for HIV please visit – https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/index.html