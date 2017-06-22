Mouthwash vs. Mouth Rinse

When you go to the store it can be confusing with dozens of different products that all promise you the brightest smile and freshest breath possible. However, how much do you really know about how these products can really benefit to give you the results you are looking for. For example, what is the difference between a mouthwash and a mouth rinse is what we will discuss in this tooth talk article.

What is a Mouth Rinse? A mouth rinse is normally used before brushing and flossing. The purpose of a mouth rinse is to swish lightly with in order to freshen your breath and to help prevent buildup of plaque on your teeth. Mouth rinses often contain alcohol which is used for its antibacterial effect. There are mouth rinses on the market that are alcohol free so read the labels when selecting one. If you have a form of gingivitis or periodontal disease your dentist may recommend a different type of mouth rinse such as Chlorhexidine which works by killing a range of bacteria that are bad for your dental health.

What is a Mouthwash? A mouthwash on the other hand is to be used after brushing and flossing your teeth. Mouthwashes are antiseptic solutions that are used to kill the growth of bacteria in your mouth after brushing. Mouthwashes usually contain percentages of antiseptics along with other flavoring agents, hydrogen peroxide, and fluoride. Examples are: Crest, Listerine, Act, to name a few of mouthwashes on the market.

I hope this Tooth Talk has help to explain why mouthwashes and mouth rinses are important. Although mouthwash and mouth rinses are very similar, they serve two different purposes. For good dental health, a mouth rinse and mouthwash are good additions to your daily dental care regimen. If you have any questions please feel free to call or email me, Integrity Dental Care, PLLC, dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com, (615) 445-8700.