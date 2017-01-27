Smoking and Oral Health

It is common knowledge that smoking is bad for your health. It is often overlooked the effects smoking has on the health of your teeth. Here are some of the ways smoking affects your teeth and your oral tissues.

How does Smoking Affect Your Teeth?

• One of the most obvious changes smoking has on your teeth is the color change. Your teeth will begin to darken and have a grayish tinge and have a very dull appearance.

• You will have bad breath from the smell that smoke leaves behind.

• You have an increased risk of gum disease. If this infection is not treated it can progress to Periodontal Disease which can lead to tooth loss and painful, swollen, and bleeding gums if untreated.

• You can develop “White Patches” in the inside of your cheek and tongue. If you see this make an appointment with your dentist or medical doctor because this should be biopsied.

• One of the most serious issues associated with smoking is the risk of developing oral cancer. This can appear anywhere in the mouth including the lip, tongue, and throat.

• Smoking also affects the blood flow throughout the body, slowing down healing times after surgery. The nicotine and other chemicals in tobacco products slow down blood flow to your body and this can cause clots to form.

• Smoking dulls your sense of taste and smell. Consistent exposure to smoke and toxins deadens your sensitive cells in your nose and mouth, making it difficult for you to taste and smell.

Although it is common knowledge that smoking is bad for your health. Smoking affects more than just your lungs and it affects your overall health and the health of those around you which has ill-effects that are widespread. One often overlooks the side effects of smoking and its negative effects on the health of your teeth. I hope this Tooth Talk has helped you to learn what smoking does to your teeth and oral tissues.

