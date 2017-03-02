What is a Crown?

A Crown is a restoration made by a dentist for a single tooth or it can be made for more than one tooth. Many people call a crown a “Cap” because it completely covers the entire tooth. A crown restores the tooth to its normal shape, size, and function.

Reasons Why a Crown May be Recommended

• A tooth is badly decayed.

• A tooth is cracked, chipped, or broken.

• A very large existing filling has fractured or has recurrent decay under it.

• A Root Canal has been done and a Crown is always recommended as the final restoration.

• If you are severely grinding your teeth and the majority of the enamel which is the outer layer of your teeth is worn down.

• If you have discolored teeth, crowns can be made to improve the appearance of your teeth, which is for cosmetics.

The Steps for a Tooth to be Prepared for a Crown:

• The dentist prepares the tooth by removing any decay and reduces the tooth by removing some of its original tooth structure to create space needed for the new crown.

• An impression is made of the tooth preparation.

• A temporary crown is made while you wait for the permanent crown to be fabricated.

• The dentist will have the lab to fabricate the crown and sometimes this can take up to 10 days depending on the labs return time.

• When the new crown is ready the dentist will try the new crown on the tooth and make any adjustments that are needed to ensure that the patient is satisfied with the way the crown looks and feels and it is then permanently cemented in place.

Crowns usually last from 5 to 7 years if not longer. Maintaining good oral hygiene helps the life of the crown. So brushing and flossing are very important. The purpose of a crown is to make the tooth stronger and or improve the looks of your teeth. I hope this Tooth Talk has helped to explain what a Crown really is. If you have any additional questions please call my office or email me, Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS, dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700.