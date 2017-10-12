Breast Awareness Can Keep You Alive

Staff Reports

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in observance of this important health issue, Fairfield M. B. Church, along with Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee and the National Consortium of Black Women In Ministry, Nashville Chapter, brought awareness to this issue with its Breast Cancer awareness activities on this past Saturday and Sunday.

A huge health fair and Pink Sunday Service provided healthy opportunities for individuals. The

Pampering with a Purpose Health Fair, held at the World Baptist Center in Nashville had approximately 2500 participants. Individuals could get mammograms and other health screenings such as dental and HIV/AIDS testing. The health examinations were coupled with pampering “feel good” activities, such as hair styling, facials and manicures, which aids in good health.

In 2017, it’s estimated that among U.S. women there will be 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 40,610 breast cancer deaths.

Rev. Howard Jones, Senior Pastor of Fairfield Church said, “Pampering with a Purpose’s main focus was to detect any problems with possible breast cancer with women (and even men) by getting a mammogram. The hope was to walk away with a positive health report. However, if the examination results in a diagnosis of breast cancer, it is important that it is detected early and with your physician, develop a healthy regiment to combat this disease for survival and a healthy lifestyle.”

There were nearly 100 booths with items ranging from jewelry and holiday wreaths to areas designated for emotional and spiritual development.

One booth was dedicated to lifting the spirit of participants who were experiencing breast cancer or had a love one to have it or even die from it. “Allison Young, president of FIHII said, “We talk with the individuals and take them into a special dedicated room, here at the health fair and pray with them in an effort to lift their spirits.”

The awareness program continued with Sunday’s service, held at Fairfield M. B. Church in Goodlettsville.

Pink Sunday, in its 11th year, focused on strong messages from breast cancer survivors and how their lives have changed for the better.

Fairfield Church’s assistant pastor, Rev. Sondrea Tolbert, prayed with survivors during a special candle lighting ceremony, which ended with a rose for each participant. Tolbert who was honored for her vision to develop both the Pink Sunday Service and the Pampering with a Purpose Health Fair. “I thank you for trusting the God in me and allowing us all to celebrate life, increase awareness, and inspire hope.”

Keynote speaker, Elder Karynthia Phillips, founder of Echoes of Hope, Inc. and Associate Minister of Born Again Church, talked about Persistent Advocacy. “Leaders both faith-based and secular must participate in advocacy for all health areas and honor women with breast cancer research.”

“We are proud to be a part of this 2-day worthwhile event and hope it changes lives for the better, emotionally, medically and spiritually,” said Pastor Jones.