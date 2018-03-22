Matthew Walker Celebrates 50 Years With Tea & Conversations

Be a part of the conversation on Saturday, March 24 as Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) continues its yearlong celebration of 50 years of serving the Nashville community.

Nashville’s oldest non-profit medical center, will host a Tea & Conversations event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center at 1035 14th Avenue North. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the center or on the website.

Tea and Conversations is an exciting and dynamic event that brings together women for an afternoon of inspiration, information, and empowerment. Sample a delicious selection of teas and tea sandwiches while enjoying live music and having community-driven conversations about health issues facing women today.

The event is in partnership with Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center as part of their 50th anniversary celebration to host local professionals who will facilitate discussions on women’s health and what MWCHC should focus on for the next 50 years to keep Nashville healthy.

The event is hosted by award-winning journalist Sandra Long Weaver and will feature a hat contest, a musical performance by Robin Raynelle, and a silent auction of a framed and signed limited-edition print of “Tea and Conversations” by internationally-renowned artist Synthia St. James.

MWCHC has three locations (Nashville, Clarksville and Smyrna) and provides quality and affordable care for all patients both insured and uninsured with comprehensive services including family planning, obstetrical care, pediatric care, social services, internal medicine, dental services, radiology services, gynecological care, family practice and behavioral health.