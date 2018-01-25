Remington Offering Free Children’s Dental Services in Month of February

NASHVILLE, TN — Remington College Nashville Campus will celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month in February by offering free children’s dental health services.

Parents can bring their children in for a free basic teeth cleaning1 and ToothPrint identification. The ToothPrint is a special child identification device that records both bite characteristics and DNA information. Parents receive a wafer with the information imprinted on it. The procedure takes only a few minutes and children as young as 3-4 years of age are usually able to provide an acceptable imprint.

Since opening, the Remington College Dental Hygiene Program has provided more than 37,000 low or no cost dental services to Nashville area residents.

Under the supervision of instructors, students pursuing associate’s degrees in dental hygiene perform low-cost procedures for the public. Initial patient registration costs just $1, and the dental treatments include:

Teeth cleaning and topical fluoride treatments ($10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under)

X-rays ($12 for a full series, $15 for panoramic)

Scaling and root planing ($20 per quadrant)

Sealants ($4 per tooth)

ToothPrint child identification impressions ($2)

Whitening ($100)

Oral cancer screenings (free)

Appointments can be made by calling 615-493-9398.

The clinic is on the Remington College Nashville Campus, located at 441 Donelson Pike, Suite 150.

The Remington College Dental Hygiene Program can be completed in as few as 24-months and is an accredited program designed to help prepare students for careers as dental hygienists.2 Instructors have real world experience in the dental hygiene field, and course offerings include Preclinical Dental Hygiene Practice, Oral and Dental Anatomy, Nutrition and Biochemistry, and Oral Radiology. Learn more about this Dental Hygiene associate’s degree program online at http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/dental-hygiene-schools

This event is available through February 28, 2018. First come, first serve. Appointments are recommended. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Patient must have exam before cleanings, treatments or sealant application. Exam is at no charge. There are other applicable fees for other exams, any and all x-rays, and other services, that will be charged if the dentist/student warrants them necessary as part of the exam and diagnosis. These x-rays, exams, and other services are not a part of any of the discounted cleanings; therefore, the price on these other applicable fees will not be discounted.

Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates. State licensure may be required after graduation. The Dental Hygiene program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation. The commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the United States Department of Education. The Commission on Dental Accreditation can be contacted at (321) 440-4653, or at 211 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. The Commission’s web address is: http://www.ada.org/100.aspx.

