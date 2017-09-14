Saint Thomas Names Robertson New COO

NASHVILLE, TN — Michelle Robertson, a Texas-based executive who has been with parent organization Ascension Health for 27 years, will begin her employment on Oct. 16 at Saint Thomas, responsible for nine hospitals and a network of ancillary ventures and employ more than 8,000. She replaces previously former LifePoint Health Paul Kleckner, who joined Saint Thomas 2016, and will now work alongside Chief Clinical Officer Greg James in a dyad structure.

She is also COO of Ascension’s Texas Ministry and has been has been CEO of Ascension’s Seton Family of Hospitals for nearly three years and, before that, held other senior roles at Seton, responsible for a network of 15 hospitals and 100 clinical sites in the Austin area. She also is COO of Ascension’s Texas Ministry.

“We are looking forward to applying Michelle’s expertise and experience to advance our shared mission at Saint Thomas and across Ascension,” said Karen Springer, president and CEO of Saint Thomas Health. “We know our leaders, associates, providers and patients of Saint Thomas will benefit from Michelle’s tremendous skills, as will all of Ascension.”

Robertson has been licensed as a registered nurse since 1989 and began her practice in Austin as a pediatric nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Austin. She is a member of the YMCA of Williamson County Board, the Lonestar Circle of Care FQHC Board, the American Heart Association Board and the Southwestern University Board of Visitors.