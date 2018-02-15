Brushing Help Tips

Brushing your teeth is an important part of your daily dental care routine. When you brush you remove plaque and food particles from your teeth and mouth. If not removed, it forms a thin film that sticks to your teeth and can lead to cavities and gum disease.

• Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush.

• Select a toothbrush head size and shape that will allow you to reach all areas of your mouth easily.

• Replace your toothbrush every 3-4 months or sooner if the bristles are frayed looking. Remember to replace your toothbrush after having the flu, stomach virus, or cold.

Techniques to Brushing

• Place your toothbrush at a 45- degree angle to the gums.

• Gently brush with short, vertical, or circular motion. Don’t brush across your teeth like you are scrubbing the floor.

• Brush the outer surfaces, the inner surfaces, and the chewing surfaces of your teeth.

• Brush for at least 2 minutes. If you get bored, try brushing while watching tv or humming a song to ensure you have brushed thoroughly.

• Remember to brush your tongue after you have cleaned your teeth. Gently clean your tongue brushing the tongue with a forward sweeping motion so that you don’t push bacteria backwards to go down your throat.

• Remember to brush at least 2 times a day, once in the morning and at night before going to bed. If you can fit a third time in for brushing it will help when eating and snacking between meals.

Brushing your teeth is only a part of a complete dental care routine. You should also remember to floss between your teeth and visit your dentist every 6 months for your regular checkups and professional cleanings.

I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and call Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.